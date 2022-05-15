One victim of Buffalo mass shooting has Alabama roots

One of the ten victims now identified as Pearl Young.
Her sister in Alabama is talking about the shock and disbelief of this senseless murder.
It is a heartbreaking time for people like Mary Greg, who was the sister of Young.
Pearl Young was 77-years old.
She lived in buffalo New York for 25 years where she left an enormous impact on that Buffalo community.
So many people who knew Young took to social media over the past two days, highlighting the type of person Young was.
She was heavily involved with the church where she is remembered as a "phenomenal Sunday school teacher."
She also ran a local food bank where she helped feed her community every Saturday for 25 years
She was also known as a great cook which is why she she was at that buffalo supermarket that Saturday afternoon.
Young was preparing to do what she was always known to do and that is serving others.
"I pray she had no pain, that it happened so quick that she was gone like that. And, I also pray for that young man that did this tragedy. I pray he come to know lord. And justice will be done," said Greg.
In addition to serving her community through faith and food, Young was also a substitute teacher for the Buffalo Public Schools.
She was most recently a full-time substitute at Burgard High School.
Family and friends say Young was beautiful inside and out.
We here at WAAY-31 News send our thoughts and prayers to families suffering
from such a tragic loss.