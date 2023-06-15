 Skip to main content
One person in custody after leaving scene of accident, leading HPD on chase

  • Updated
Scene on Bob Wallace and Atlantic

Huntsville Police Officers on the scene of Bob Wallace and Atlantic Thursday afternoon following a police chase, which resulted in one person being taken into custody. 

It was a chaotic scene Thursday afternoon along Bob Wallace and Atlantic in Huntsville after Huntsville Police say a driver led them on a chase. 

Police said they tried to stop a driver who had left the scene of a prior accident. 

The driver refused to pull over, instead leading police on a chase that ended on Bob Wallace and Atlantic. 

A WAAY 31 reporter saw multiple cars with significant damage and they had to be taken away on a tow truck. 

WAAY 31 is working on learning the name of the driver and the charges they are facing. 

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates. 

