One person in custody after leaving scene of accident, leading HPD on chase

It was a chaotic scene Thursday afternoon along Bob Wallace and Atlantic in Huntsville after Huntsville Police say a driver led them on a chase.
Police said they tried to stop a driver who had left the scene of a prior accident.
The driver refused to pull over, instead leading police on a chase that ended on Bob Wallace and Atlantic.
A WAAY 31 reporter saw multiple cars with significant damage and they had to be taken away on a tow truck.
WAAY 31 is working on learning the name of the driver and the charges they are facing.
Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.