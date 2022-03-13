One person hospitalized after shooting in Huntsville

One man was hospitalized after a shooting in Huntsville.
It happened just before noon on Sunday in the 3800 block of University Drive near Popeyes, according to Huntsville Police.
The shooting did not happen at Popeyes or on their property, police say.
The victim was found at a nearby business.
Huntsville Police say the victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.
The shooting appears to be an isolated incident, according to Huntsville Police.
No suspect information has been released at this time.
Huntsville Police say their investigation into the shooting continues.