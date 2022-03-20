 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One person dead in house fire in Morgan County

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL FIRE WEB IMAGE.jpg

One person is dead after a house fire Sunday in Eva.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says it happened off Bethel Church Road. First responders were at the scene at around noon. The Morgan County coroner is also there for the investigation.

At this time, the cause of the fire is under investigation. The victim's name has also not been released.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene. We'll update this story as we learn more information.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Tags

Recommended for you