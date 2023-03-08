One person dead after house fire in Hazel green

One person has died after a house explosion in Hazel Green.
It happened on the 100 block of Macon Road.
Xander Brumlow lives right next door to the house that caught on fire.He says he was on his way home from gym. That’s when he saw the neighbors house on fire. He says other neighbors came to the home trying to rescue those inside. Unfortunately one person did not make it.
"I got a real nauseous feeling because there’s nothing i can do when there’s someone in there," said Brumlow
Brumlow says he’s known his neighbors next to him for more than a decade. Once he saw the fire, his instincts kicked in.
“Greg said his grandmother was still stuck in there. That’s whenever I was on the right side of his house and I ran around the backyard and I was asking him what room was she in and stuff and eventually we found out what room she was in," said Brumlow.
Once they located that room, Brumlow says they ripped the AC unit from the window in an attempt to save her. He says a volunteer firefighter came and tried to get the victim to cooperate. That’s when Brumlow noticed that victim was unresponsive.
“It’s terrible. I mean they’ve been my neighbors for 10 plus years... and it just sucks knowing someone they knew and loved passed away and their animals too because people consider animals family," said Brumlow.
According to Danielle Watson, Hazel Green Fire's PIO, six people in total were injured.
One person died, two others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Two neighbors and one firefighter were injured but assessed on scene.
The Alabama State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire at this time. They have not disclosed the cause of the fire.
The house is considered a total loss.
A neighbor next door is being displaced.