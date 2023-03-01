 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of Alabama and southern middle Tennessee,
including the following areas. In Alabama, Colbert, Cullman,
DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Marshall and Morgan. In southern middle Tennessee,
Franklin, Lincoln and Moore.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to produce heavy
rainfall beginning this evening and lasting at times through
Thursday.  There may be a break in the widespread
thunderstorm activity on Thursday afternoon and night.  Then
one last line of thunderstorms will arrive Friday morning.
Rain totals of 1.5 to 3 inches are expected, with locally
higher amounts up to 4 inches possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

One of the nation's largest insulin providers caps prices

Humalog insulin pen

 Georgia Clark

Life-saving insulin will be more affordable in the future after drug maker Eli Lilly announced plans to cap its prices.

It is a move that could help more than half a million people with diabetes in Alabama, which is second in the nation for its number of people with the condition. The medical cost for people with diabetes in Alabama is over $6 billion. Wednesday morning Eli Lilly, one of the nation's biggest insulin distributors, capped its out-of-pocket price at 35 dollars.

This will apply to insured individuals who get their meds from participating pharmacies, uninsured patients will have an option as well. The Insulin Value Program run by Eli Lilly works to make insulin affordable for those without insurance, and it has capped that price to 35 dollars or less a month. And nonbrand insulin will drop to $25 compared to $82.

Tim Douthit,  pharmacist at Bendall's Pharmacy in Decatur, said he is happy to see the change, but he wishes this was the case for other products.

"I'm glad to see this change for the insulin and wish it could carry over to a lot of products because it is sad when I have discussions with patients that they are having to decide on whether food or medicine," Douthit said.

Later this year, Humulin and Humalog insulin types will have prices lowered, dropping from $247 a vile to $66 a vile.

One man told WAAY 31 that this price cap is great for some, but he agrees with Douthit and that there should be a price cap for other medications.

However, this change in insulin prices should save many from having to budget their health and give them a chance to put it as a priority.

