One more wet day before ending the week on a dry note

A stalled-out area of low pressure continues to produce scattered showers and storms across the region today. Those south of the Tennessee River should dry out tonight, but showers are expected to stick around areas farther north overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.
Hit and miss showers will stick around tomorrow morning and afternoon, but likely won't be quite as widespread. Mainly cloudy skies will keep highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.
We'll turn the corner to more typical summer weather on Friday. Nothing more than spotty showers are expected in northeast Alabama. Plenty of sun will bump highs up to the mid-80s. Much of North Alabama will remain dry this weekend as highs climb to the low 90s.
Next Sunday night through Monday will be a time to watch for potentially strong thunderstorms. Beyond that, the forecast next week looks largely dry and hot!
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Scattered showers and storms. Highs near 80. Chance of rain: 40%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.