One more unseasonably warm, mostly dry day for Sunday

The beautiful but unseasonably warm weather pattern continued to start the weekend. Despite the partly cloudy skies, we've seen temperatures in the mid to upper 70's, making it another ideal day for any outdoor plans you have.
Won't need a jacket for any evening plans you have, as temperatures stay in the 60's until late tonight. We have one more mostly dry day on deck for Sunday before big changes come for the beginning of the work week.
Temperatures will still be in the mid to upper 70's for our high tomorrow, but there is a chance we won't stay completely dry as we have been the last several days. Chance for a spotty shower, and a thunderstorm will be possible tomorrow afternoon. This will impact mainly our northwestern counties, who could see some gusty winds during this time as well. Any lingering showers should stop by the evening hours.
An approaching cold front Monday afternoon brings our risk for severe weather back into the forecast. The Storm Prediction Center has all of North Alabama listed under a Level 2 risk for severe storms, with damaging winds being the biggest threat. Could also see a tornado or two with this system, so we of course will be monitoring this approaching system very closely in coming days.
Once this system moves out, cooler more seasonable air moves in for Tuesday with highs in the mid 50's. Another round of rain is expected as early as Tuesday evening and throughout the day Wednesday, which could bring our rainfall totals to over 1" by Thursday.