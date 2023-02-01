One more surge of rain tonight through Thursday

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday for Lauderdale and Limestone Co, AL as well as Giles, Lawrence, Lincoln and Wayne Co, TN.
Freezing rain and sleet may cause elevated roads like bridges and overpasses to become slick tonight in these locations.
Elsewhere, scattered rain showers tonight will give way to widespread, heavier rain tomorrow morning and afternoon.
Rain totals with this final wave will be around 1-1.5" for most of North Alabama. Ponding on roads can be expected, but widespread flooding problems are unlikely.
Some much-needed sunshine will finally arrive on Friday, but it will still be chilly with highs in the mid 40s. That will be followed by a cold Friday night with lows in the mid 20s.
The weekend forecast looks much better! Partly to mostly sunny skies will push highs to the 50s on Friday and near 60 on Sunday. More 60s are in the forecast for the first half of next week.
TONIGHT: Rainy. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain: 90%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.
THURSDAY: Widespread Rain. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of rain: 100%. Wind: N 4-8 MPH.