One more sunny day before rain makes a comeback

We have one more sunny day to enjoy before active weather returns. While cool this morning, temperatures climb quickly into the upper 70s by the afternoon. Some warmer spots could hit 80 degrees. Outside of a few clouds moving in, tonight is quiet with low temperatures near 50.
A low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast will bring rain back to North Alabama Thursday. One or two thunderstorms can't be ruled out, but the greater threat for severe storms stays to our south. Spotty showers linger into Friday.
Most of Saturday will be warm and dry with highs in the low 80s. An approaching cold front brings scattered showers and storms back into North Alabama Saturday night and early Sunday. Severe weather is not expected with this weekend system.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: E/SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: E 5 MPH.