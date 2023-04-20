One more Summer-like day before rain and cooler weather returns

Thursday will feature more sunshine and summer-like temperatures in the mid 80s. A persistent southerly breeze could gust closer to 25 MPH at times.
The wind combined with the warm and dry air will lead to an elevated fire concern today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for all of our southern Tennessee counties until 7 PM tonight. Limit outdoor burning if at all possible.
Rain is still on track to return to North Alabama Friday. Spotty showers are expected west of I-65 during the day before more widespread showers and storms push in during the evening. Keep the umbrella handy for any Friday night plans!
The weekend will be dry and cooler. High temperatures fall to the upper 60s and near 70 Saturday and Sunday despite plenty of sunshine. Frost is becoming less of a concern, but overnight lows will be chilly in the 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the mid 80s. Wind: S 10-15 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Mild. Lows in the upper 50s. Wind: S/SE 5-10 MPH.