One more round of strong thunderstorms expected tonight

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday until 8 p.m. for dangerous heat*
Heat index values have climbed well over 100 this afternoon. Those will fall back to the 90s around 6 p.m. and should stay there through 9 p.m. Temperatures will eventually slide down to the low 70s overnight.
A cold front will likely trigger scattered thunderstorms tonight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats. Training storms could lead to localized flooding as well. These storms may linger during the morning commute Tuesday, but should be gone by late morning.
Tomorrow afternoon is going to be a breath of fresh air with falling humidity, increasing sunshine and comfortable highs in the low 80s. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: Showers and storms early. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.