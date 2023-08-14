 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
115.

* WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL, Lawrence, Limestone,
Madison, Morgan, Marshall and Cullman Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

One more round of strong thunderstorms expected tonight

  • Updated
Severe Weather

*A 31 Alert Day is in effect for Monday until 8 p.m. for dangerous heat*

Heat index values have climbed well over 100 this afternoon. Those will fall back to the 90s around 6 p.m. and should stay there through 9 p.m. Temperatures will eventually slide down to the low 70s overnight.

A cold front will likely trigger scattered thunderstorms tonight. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats. Training storms could lead to localized flooding as well. These storms may linger during the morning commute Tuesday, but should be gone by late morning.

Tomorrow afternoon is going to be a breath of fresh air with falling humidity, increasing sunshine and comfortable highs in the low 80s. Highs will remain in the low to mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday. Lows Tuesday night and Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

TONIGHT: Scattered storms. Lows in the low 70s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: WNW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Showers and storms early. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NW 6-12 MPH.

