One more quiet, warm day to start the work week

We are just days away before our quiet and dry weather pattern comes to an end behind two systems moving into the area starting Tuesday.
Good news is, you still have Monday before the more active weather rolls in. Another warm sunny day will take place to kick off the new work week with highs reaching the low to mid 70's by the afternoon.
As we've been preparing you now for the last several days, Tuesday and Wednesday are both going to be days you'll want to be weather aware as we have the potential to see strong even severe storms on both days. The Storm Prediction Center has included most of North Alabama in a marginal (isolated) risk for storms on Tuesday.
While there still needs to be some fine-tuning timing wise, expect widespread heavy rain to begin Tuesday morning. We'll have to keep a close eye on the chance for flooding with this round as 1" to 1.5" of rain may be picked up. Something else we'll need to monitor closely is the chance to for more storms to redevelopment during the atmosphere when the atmosphere is more unstable. Shear will weaken by this time, but some isolated cells could take advantage and produce some strong to severe storms for the afternoon as well as more flooding potential. We will continue to keep a close eye on this in coming days.
We'll see a brief break in activity Tuesday night into Wednesday before a cold front sweeps through the area bringing us another risk for strong possibly severe storms during the afternoon. Like Tuesday, damaging winds will be a threat as well as the chance for hail. A few tornadoes are also not out of the question during the afternoon. Once we get past these systems, quiet and significantly cooler weather will end out the work week.