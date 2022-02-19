One more quiet day to end the weekend

The quiet weather will set us up for a big cool down tonight with temperatures falling right back into the 20's. We'll get one more quiet day for Sunday before big changes come during the beginning of the work week.
After a day full of sunshine and warm temperatures Sunday, we'll see cloud coverage begin to build in tomorrow night which will keep temperatures mild as we head to bed to start the next work week. Warm and cloudy temperatures will persist throughout the day President's Day, but by Monday night is when our first round of rain enters in. Models are showing we'll get a brief break in the heavier widespread rain Tuesday for a short period, but not for long. Another round of heavy widespread rain moves back into the area Tuesday by the evening hours. There are a couple of factors that will determine if and how strong these storms could become, we'll continue to keep our eye on this as days approach.
Our biggest threat looks to be flooding with especially since we'll get a couple more rounds of widespread showers Wednesday and another chance to see some stronger storms Thursday. Some areas will see more than 3" of rain all and all before this system moves out Friday.