One more pleasant day before the midweek heat

Temperatures drop into the mid-50s overnight with an otherwise mostly clear sky. As for Tuesday and beyond, temperatures will stay on the more comfortable side for one more day (Tuesday) before a big warmup to end the week.
This means we'll have highs in the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon. Once the wind shifts out of the southeast, temperatures will get pushed into the lower 90s Wednesday afternoon. This warmth lasts all through the end of the workweek, and aside from a very low-end chance for a stray storm in southern-middle Tennessee on Wednesday, we'll unfortunately be staying dry.
This weekend offers the hope of some beneficial rain. Just for reference, we're about an inch and a half below average for May rainfall so far. Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast both Saturday and Sunday with the passage of a cold front. Temperatures will drop to the lower 80s behind the front, making for a pleasant end to the weekend on Sunday.