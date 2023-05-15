 Skip to main content
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Jackson
and central Madison Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 333 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7
miles northwest of Skyline, or 16 miles east of Moores Mill, moving
south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Southern Huntsville, Scottsboro, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal,
Skyline, Gurley, Woodville, New Market, Pleasant Groves and Paint
Rock.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

One more hot, stormy day before conditions cool off

Future Radar

Today's widespread thunderstorms will turn isolated this evening before fizzling out late tonight. It will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.

Another round of scattered thunderstorms is in the forecast mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe wind gusts will be possible, but locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Highs will be in the mid 80s while heat indices may return to the low 90s.

A cold front will move through late Tuesday and should give us some relief from the heat and humidity. Highs will be near 80. In fact, highs the rest of the week will be near 80. Scattered storms will return on Thursday and again on Saturday.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 3-7 MPH.

TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: WSW 7-14 MPH.

