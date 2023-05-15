One more hot, stormy day before conditions cool off

Today's widespread thunderstorms will turn isolated this evening before fizzling out late tonight. It will be another warm and muggy night with lows in the upper 60s.
Another round of scattered thunderstorms is in the forecast mainly Tuesday afternoon and evening. Isolated severe wind gusts will be possible, but locally heavy rain and lightning will be the main threats. Highs will be in the mid 80s while heat indices may return to the low 90s.
A cold front will move through late Tuesday and should give us some relief from the heat and humidity. Highs will be near 80. In fact, highs the rest of the week will be near 80. Scattered storms will return on Thursday and again on Saturday.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: SE 3-7 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: WSW 7-14 MPH.