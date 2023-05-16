One more hot, humid and stormy day

Areas that saw heavy rain yesterday are seeing dense fog early this morning. Use caution on the roads and keep your low beam lights on. The rest of your Tuesday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Scattered showers and storms are expected ahead of an approaching cold front this afternoon and evening. Some storms today will be capable of damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. Storm chances drop overnight as the cold front pushes to our south.
Cooler and less humid air returns Wednesday! High temperatures will be near 80 degrees for the rest of the week, which is pretty typical for mid-May. Spotty showers are still possible Wednesday and Thursday. Another cold front brings additional showers and storms Saturday.
TUESDAY: Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: S 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: N 5-10 MPH.