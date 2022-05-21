One more hot day Saturday, heat breaks with stormy pattern beginning Sunday

Our pattern is final shifting this weekend. While Saturday will remain mainly dry, storms start creeping into North Alabama on Sunday by the morning. There's no significant threat for severe weather, but gusty wind and hail may be possible with any stronger storms. Temperatures will be lower Sunday thanks to the cloud cover and rain. A cold front will also be moving through, slowing down and stalling nearby Monday.
The pattern remains unsettled all next week, and every day will feature rain chances, peaking in the afternoons. Highs will be near or just below average, and the wettest days look to coincide with a cold front toward the end of the forecast period, but there's too much uncertainty in the data for much more detail at this time.