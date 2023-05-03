One more day of sunshine before wet weather returns

We have just one more unseasonably chilly night ahead of us. Forecast lows are in the low 40s. Thursday will be another beautiful day with light winds, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers are expected to return to the Tennessee Valley late Thursday and stick around for parts of Friday. This will not be a complete washout, but mostly cloudy skies should knock highs down near 70.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible periodically this weekend, more so on Saturday than Sunday. It is unlikely any of these will be severe, but those with outdoors plans will need to be on the look out for lightning and brief, heavy downpours.
Despite the threat of rain, highs will climb to the low and mid 80s this weekend and are likely to stay there through much of next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 40s. Wind: NW to NE 3-6 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: NE to NW 3-6 MPH.