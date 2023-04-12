One more day of sunshine and 70s before rain returns on Thursday

We've got one more day of sunshine and 70s this work-week! Our high temperature today will be even warmer than in recent days, moving up to the upper 70s. Soak up today's perfect weather while it sticks around because rain returns to forecast tomorrow!
Thursday morning at about 7 AM brings rain to our southwestern counties. The rain will gradually move north and east to impact the rest of the Valley by lunchtime. This will be mostly just heavy rain but one or two thunderstorm could be embedded. As a result, some of our far southern counties are in a level 1/5 risk for severe weather with the biggest threats being gusty winds and torrential rain.
Rain continues Thursday night and into Friday with more widespread showers throughout the region. Friday's storms do not currently pose a severe threat but rain will be in the forecast all day.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 80s and a mix of clouds and sun. Saturday night, however, a cold front moves through and will not only cool off our temperatures but will also bring storm chances back into the forecast. The storms will last from bedtime Saturday to early afternoon on Sunday.
Sunday will be slightly cooler with a high near 70s but sunshine returns by late afternoon and through the start of next work-week with Monday and Tuesday highs in the mid and upper 70s, respectively.
WEDNESDAY: Even warmer, sunny! Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: E/SE 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the low 50s. Wind: E 5 MPH.