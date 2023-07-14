One more day of storms before drier, hotter weather arrives

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely this afternoon and early this evening across North Alabama. These will pose a low threat for damaging wind and flooding rain. Conditions should dry out around sunset and stay that way through most of the night. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.
We will likely receive our next round of storms Saturday morning. Hit and miss storms will remain possible throughout Saturday afternoon and evening, but it won't be a complete washout. A front will push through Saturday night and should bring us mainly dry conditions on Sunday. Highs will go from the upper 80s Saturday to the low 90s Sunday.
Our next heat wave arrives next week! Highs will climb to the mid-90s Monday and Tuesday, then the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices will likely be in the 100-110 range during this stretch. Rain chances will be low until next Friday and Saturday.
TONIGHT: Scattered storms late. Chance of rain: 40%. Lows in the mid-70s. Wind: S 3-7 MPH.
TOMORROW: Scattered storms likely. Chance of rain: 60%. Highs in the upper 80s. Wind: SW 6-12 MPH.