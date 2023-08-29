One more day of higher humidity before we see a break

Tuesday will feature more clouds than sun and cooler temperatures. Hit and miss showers and storms are possible this afternoon but there won't be as many storms today compared to Monday. Areas along and east of I-65 stand the best chance for storms. High temperatures are back in the mid 80s today.
Aside from today's spotty storms, the extended forecast is very quiet for North Alabama. We'll see clearing skies Wednesday with very comfortable temperatures and low humidity sticking around for the rest of the week! Highs reach the 80s each day while overnight lows dip into the 60s. Temperatures begin to climb back into the low 90s for Labor Day weekend.
Latest On Hurricane Idalia
Idalia is now a Category 1 hurricane that continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. Idalia is still expected to make landfall over the Big Bend of Florida Wednesday morning as a major hurricane. North Alabama will not see much impact from Idalia. The main issue will be a breezy Wednesday with wind gusts up to 25 MPH as the center of Idalia moves to our southeast.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Spotty afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.