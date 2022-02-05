One more cooler day in store to kick off the weekend

This is perhaps one of the quietest 7-day periods we have had in a while as today looks to be the last day we'll be unseasonably cool for our highs!
All cloud coverage is long gone and we'll see sunny skies with highs in the 40's by the afternoon. Clear skies tonight will help temperatures drop back into the 20's as we head to bed, and Sunday will start a lot like the last several mornings - cold. But unlike today, temperatures rebound by late morning as highs reach the upper 40's lower 50's with plenty of sunshine.
The seasonably chilly mornings, warm afternoon weather pattern continues through the work week as highs stick in the lower 50's through Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs climb to the upper 50's and will remain this way to round out the work week.