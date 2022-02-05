One more cooler day in store to kick off the weekend

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama... Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and Marshall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville. * WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to right at flood stage this afternoon cresting at 15.0 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&