...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 845 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL JUST AFTER MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to right at flood
stage this afternoon cresting at 15.0 feet this afternoon. It
will then fall below flood stage this evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One more cooler day in store to kick off the weekend

  • Updated
  • 0

Ashley's Saturday Morning Forecast
2.5 Saturday Planner

This is perhaps one of the quietest 7-day periods we have had in a while as today looks to be the last day we'll be unseasonably cool for our highs!

All cloud coverage  is long gone and we'll see sunny skies with highs in the 40's by the afternoon. Clear skies tonight will help temperatures drop back into the 20's as we head to bed, and Sunday will start a lot like the last several mornings - cold.  But unlike today, temperatures rebound by late morning as highs reach the upper 40's lower 50's with plenty of sunshine.
 
The seasonably chilly mornings, warm afternoon weather pattern continues through the work week as highs stick in the lower 50's through Tuesday. By Wednesday, highs climb to the upper 50's and will remain this way to round out the work week.

