One more beautiful day before wet weather returns late this week

Clear and quiet trend continues tonight as temperatures fall back down to the mid 40s. Wednesday will be another perfect spring day with sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
The pattern will turn more active for the remainder of the week. Scattered showers will arrive as early as late Thursday morning. Off and on rain will stick around through Thursday night into the first half of Friday. A couple rumbles of thunder will be possible during this time, but severe weather is not anticipated.
After a dry break late Friday through Saturday afternoon, another system will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms Saturday night. While severe weather will be possible, this does not look like a significant system for North Alabama.
TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: E 2-5 MPH.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Wind: ESE 3-7 MPH.