One man's Christmas spirit stays lit up by families across North Alabama

A Christmas tradition is staying lit up by families across North Alabama.
For anyone who grew up in Huntsville, the name Dr. Higginbotham probably rings a "jingle" bell. He was the real life Clark Griswold. People from all across North Alabama would come to Horseshoe Trail and marvel in his display.
When he passed away in 2019, his collection of lights was distributed throughout the community to keep his Christmas spirit shining.
"It makes me feel happy that people are able to come here and escape from reality for a little bit," says Nick Hall.
Hall has been decorating his house with elaborate Christmas displays for years, ever since he felt the spark as a little kid.
"This all started as a hobby when I was a kid, when I was 7 years old. I was kind of inspired by Dr. John Higginbotham," he says.
Hall was one of thousands of people who got swept away in the magic of Dr. Higginbotham's house.
"One of my childhood memories was going to see the little towns that John had put together," says Hall.
When Higginbotham passed away in 2019, his family donated his displays to people across North Alabama, in hopes of keeping his Christmas spirit alive.
"It's really neat to see his stuff being spread all over, and we get people that come through all the time that say they remember that when they were a kid, and that's what it's all about," says Hall.
A small display, bringing back years of memories.
"We all used to go to Horseshoe Trail and see Dr. Higginbotham's display. So this is a nice step towards replacing that and a nice honor towards him," says Michael Spaulding, who was enjoying the display with his entire family.
Now, Higginbotham's Christmas spirit is bringing light to new memories for years to come.
"That's what it's all about, is making memories with everyone's families," says Hall.
When Nick isn't decorating his own home, he's decorating others with his company Holiday Lighting Solutions.
The Hall's will have their magical Christmas display lit up through New Years.
Another home honoring Dr. Higginbotham is in Preston Valley. They will have their display up through January 2nd.