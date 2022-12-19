One man taken to hospital after New Market gas station shooting

A man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot at a New Market gas station Sunday night.
It happened around 9:00 p.m. at the Chevron at the intersection of Winchester Road and Coleman Road.
Madison County Sheriff's Deputies found a male victim with "visible injuries" when they arrived to the shooting call.
Don Webster with HEMSI says the man is in his late teens/early 20s and has non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting is still under investigation.
No arrests have been made or suspects have been named, the sheriff's office said.