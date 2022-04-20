One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

UPDATE: One man is dead after a crash on the I-65 Wednesday morning.
The Limestone County Corner said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler.
Right now, Northbound lanes of I-65 are shutdown between exits 351 (AL-2) and 361 (Sandlin Road).
According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Baily, it happened around 5 a.m.
It is unclear when the road will reopen.
PREVIOUS:
The northbound lanes of I-65 are shutdown right now due to a major wreck.
ALGO says all lanes are shut down between exits 351 (AL-2) and 361 (Sandlin Road).
Drivers need to bypass this using Hwy 127.
No word on any injuries involved in this wreck.
Major Crash on I-65 NB @ MP 354.7 at U S31 in Athens. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/URP4X2W8uo— ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) April 20, 2022