One man dead after major crash on I-65N in Athens

  • Updated
UPDATE: One man is dead after a crash on the I-65 Wednesday morning.

The Limestone County Corner said a man driving a truck hit a motor home on the side of the road. The two were then hit by an 18 wheeler.

Right now, Northbound lanes of I-65 are shutdown between exits 351 (AL-2) and 361 (Sandlin Road).

According to ALEA Trooper Brandon Baily, it happened around 5 a.m. 

It is unclear when the road will reopen.

PREVIOUS:

The northbound lanes of I-65 are shutdown right now due to a major wreck.

ALGO says all lanes are shut down between exits 351 (AL-2) and 361 (Sandlin Road).

Drivers need to bypass this using Hwy 127.

No word on any injuries involved in this wreck.

