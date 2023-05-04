One last sunny day before a wet weather pattern takes over

Our nice stretch of Spring weather comes to an end Thursday. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine and a few more clouds.
A Summer-like weather pattern begins to take shape tonight as scattered showers arrive in our western counties. Widespread showers are expected through Friday afternoon before a small break Friday evening. Mostly cloudy skies keep highs tomorrow in the low 70s. Additional storms are possible late Friday night into Saturday morning.
Daily chances for storms continue through early next week. The severe weather risk is low but be on the lookout for lightning if you have any outdoor plans. We'll get our first taste of Summer heat and humidity as highs climb into the 80s starting Saturday.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Wind: N/NW 5 MPH.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Spotty showers near sunrise. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain: 20%. Wind: E 5 MPH.