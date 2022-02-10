One last picture perfect day before a weekend cold front

That warm breeze bumps temperatures into the mid to upper 60s during the afternoon. When we have this kind of weather this time of year, it shouldn't be taken for granted because of course, it won't last.
Our next cold front swoops in to change things up on Saturday. Data sources are showing the frontal passage in the morning, meaning temperatures won't be doing much warming through the afternoon. Highs will occur before lunchtime and we'll be in the 30s by the afternoon. Although impacts look low and trying to nail down who may or may not see a dusting is next to impossible now, a few snowflakes still look possible Saturday evening and overnight. During the day, this will start as isolated rain showers with the potential for a changeover later in the afternoon. There's not a lot of moisture to work with but again, it does look possible.
Sunday is cold and mostly sunny as is the start of the work week (including Valentine's Day). Temperatures will be rebounding quickly and by Wednesday highs will be back in the 60s. The next shot at measurable rain comes ahead of a cold front Thursday into Thursday night. At this point in time, the setup is such that we'll need to be monitoring the forecasts for the threat of severe weather. Be on the lookout for greater detail in the coming days.