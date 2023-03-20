One last freeze before warmer weather arrives

 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest
Alabama and southern middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

It may be the first day of spring, but it sure doesn't feel like it! One final round of cold weather is expected tonight before we turn the corner to warmer weather.

You will once again need to take cold weather safety precautions tonight with forecast lows in the low 30s. A quick warm up is expected tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 60s.

Highs in the upper 60s are expected by Wednesday. All of the sudden, Thursday and Friday will be pretty toasty with highs near 80!

Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning mainly near the Tennessee/Alabama state line. The better chance of showers and storms will come Friday through Friday night. We will be watching this system for potential severe weather particularly around Friday evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: ESE 2-6 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

