One last freeze before warmer weather arrives

** Freeze Warning in effect 1 AM - 9 AM Tuesday**
It may be the first day of spring, but it sure doesn't feel like it! One final round of cold weather is expected tonight before we turn the corner to warmer weather.
You will once again need to take cold weather safety precautions tonight with forecast lows in the low 30s. A quick warm up is expected tomorrow with afternoon highs in the low 60s.
Highs in the upper 60s are expected by Wednesday. All of the sudden, Thursday and Friday will be pretty toasty with highs near 80!
Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning mainly near the Tennessee/Alabama state line. The better chance of showers and storms will come Friday through Friday night. We will be watching this system for potential severe weather particularly around Friday evening.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: ESE 2-6 MPH.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s. Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.