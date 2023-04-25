One last dry day before a wet weather pattern takes over tomorrow

Tuesday will likely be the last completely dry day this week. After another chilly start to the day, a mix of sun and clouds will push high temperatures to near 70 degrees this afternoon.
Spotty showers arrive overnight and continue throughout the day Wednesday. Plan on a little extra time for your morning drive tomorrow. Off and on rain combined with clouds keep us cool in the low 60s.
The better chances for showers and storms will be Thursday. Some storms Thursday afternoon and evening could be strong, mainly in our southern counties. Spotty showers last into early Friday.
We'll dry out briefly later in the day Friday before another system brings additional showers and storms Saturday. Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected this week.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 70. Wind: E 5-10 MPH.
TONIGHT: Scattered showers. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: E/NE 5 MPH.