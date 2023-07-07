One jailed, another hurt in Marshall County stabbing

One man is facing an assault charge and another is in critical condition after a stabbing in Marshall County.
William Frederick Robert Leopold was arrested on July 7 and charged with first-degree assault. His bond is set at $30,000 dollars.
He is accused of stabbing another man during a fight at a home on Terrell Drive in the Martling Community.
Albertville Police Officers found the victim on Hustleville Road around noon on July 6. He had serious injuries to his face, torso, and arms. He was transported from Hustleville Road to UAB Hospital for treatment.
The victim was still listed in critical condition; however, investigators were notified that he is now alert and talking.
While the relationship between the parties is unknown, it is clear that they were acquaintances and this was an isolated incident.