'One is too many': City of Athens pushes for no traffic fatalities by 2040

The city of Athens is implementing a new plan to keep its roads safe.
The plan, called Vision Zero, might sound like a video game title, but it's an initiative to curb all traffic fatalities in the city by 2040.
"Whether that be from vehicles, pedestrians or bicyclists," said Paige Parker, a planner for the city of Athens. "All ages and abilities, we want that number to be zero, specifically by the year 2040.
From 2014 to 2018, Athens had nine traffic related deaths. Since then the city has continued to grow, with Mayor Ronnie Marks saying the city is now the third-fastest in growth throughout Alabama.
Due to this, Marks said they had to make a commitment to change.
"Our number one priority is to keep our citizens safe," said Marks. "If we're going to keep them safe, we have to identify the spots we say that may be trouble spots and develop a plan on how we deal with that."
Parker said the plan could benefit the city in more than one way, as she said Vision Zero gives Athens an edge in getting federal funding.
"The ordinance doesn't necessarily guarantee that we will get funding," said Parker. "It does make us more of a competitive applicant."
Marks said with each person moving into Athens and Limestone County, he's hopeful they will help in making their roads safe for everybody.
"As people move in, we try to say to them, let's all be more cautious about what we're doing," said Marks. "Slow down, we have a lot of traffic on the highways."
The city of Huntsville implemented Zero Vision in 2022, with their own goal of having zero traffic fatalities by 2055.