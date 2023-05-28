One dead, two injured in Lawrence County crash

A two-vehicle crash in Lawrence County has claimed the life of a Florence man.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 48-year-old Kendall Lee Dean was fatally injured when the car he was driving collided head-on with an SUV around midnight Sunday.
The crash happened on Alabama 157 near Lawrence County 150.
That's about eight miles north of Moulton.
Dean was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash and pronounced dead at the scene, ALEA says.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter for treatment.
A passenger was transported to North Alabama Medical Hospital for treatment.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the crash.