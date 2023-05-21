 Skip to main content
One dead, suspect arrested in Cullman shooting

Christopher Dean Eugene Brown

One man is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in Cullman.

The Cullman Police Department says it happened overnight Sunday at the Cullman City parking deck.

Officers found 23-year-old Roberto Juarez Ramos of Blountsville dead on scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but it's believed to be an isolated incident, according to police.

20-year-old Christopher Dean Eugene Brown of Empire is charged with murder.

Brown is being held at the Cullman County Detention Center without bond.

