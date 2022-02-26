 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama...

Paint Rock River near Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River near Woodville.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters affect mostly bottomland
along the river...including low lying farm and pasturelands.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CST Friday was 18.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.2 feet Wednesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.1 feet on 02/21/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

One dead, one injured in I-65 wreck between vehicle and semi truck

  • Updated
  • 0
Deadly I-65 wreck

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another injured after a wreck between a car and semi truck on I-65.

It's unclear what the injured person's condition is at this time, but officials say they were flown to the hospital.

Deputies and the coroner are at the scene as of 12:25 a.m. North bound lanes on I-65 northbound just south of the Priceville exit are shut down at this time.

We'll update this story as we learn more information.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

