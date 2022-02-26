One dead, one injured in I-65 wreck between vehicle and semi truck

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says one person is dead and another injured after a wreck between a car and semi truck on I-65.
It's unclear what the injured person's condition is at this time, but officials say they were flown to the hospital.
Deputies are assisting Priceville PD and AST on a vehicle vs. Semi truck wreck on I-65 NB just south of Priceville Exit. North bound lanes shut down at this time. One fatality, one being med flighted. Coroner Jeff Chun is on scene. pic.twitter.com/qMvAmtkJ9O— Morgan County Sheriff's Office (Alabama) (@morgan_sheriff) February 26, 2022
Deputies and the coroner are at the scene as of 12:25 a.m. North bound lanes on I-65 northbound just south of the Priceville exit are shut down at this time.
We'll update this story as we learn more information.