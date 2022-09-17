 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead in Rainsville motorcycle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
fatal crash web

One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday morning in Rainsville, according to DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson.

It happened on Carlyle Rd.

We're working to learn more information about the crash.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you