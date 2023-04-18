One dead in officer-involved shooting in Tuscumbia

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Tuscumbia on Tuesday.
Chief of Police Tony Logan says it happened around 7:45 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of Walker Avenue.
A 63-year-old man at the home passed away of a gunshot wound, Logan says.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is in charge of the case.
Logan says the officer involved has been placed on administrative leave with pay.
No other details about the incident were immediately provided.
