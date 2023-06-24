One dead in crash at Fort Payne's "Joe's Truck Stop"

A crash involving a dump truck led to one person's death in Fort Payne.
Police said the crash happened in the area of Wallace Avenue and 5th Street NE.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. That person's name won't be released until police notify next of kin.
The accident remains under investigation.
This crash happened in the curve of a mountain road that locals refer to as Joe's Truck Stop.
Joe's Truck Stop is not a business, but rather a concrete barrier put up by a homeowner in the 1950's after several trucks failed to negotiate the curve and ended up crashing in his yard.