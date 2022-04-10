 Skip to main content
One dead after shooting in Sheffield

One person has died after a shooting in Sheffield.

It happened at Jokers, according to Sheffield Police Chief Ricky Terry.

Chief Terry says police were notified of the shooting around 1 o'clock Sunday morning.

The shooting is still under investigation at this time.

"I don't want to comment until we have more complete information on the incident, Sheffield Mayor Steve Stanley said. "I can only express sadness at the loss of life and sympathy for the family of the deceased."

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

