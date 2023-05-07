 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One dead after shooting in Huntsville

  • Updated
  • 0
FATAL SHOOTING WEB IMAGE.jpg

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

Officers were called to Knight Road around 4:40 p.m. Sunday for a shooting call.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

One person has died.

Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com