One day of sunshine Thursday, rain returns Friday night

What a refreshing start to the day! Clear skies and slightly less humid air have allowed temperatures to fall into the low 60s. Sunshine makes a one-day comeback Thursday before a rainy pattern takes over this weekend. Highs are in the upper 80s with a light breeze out of the northeast keeping North Alabama dry. Tonight's high school football games will see kickoff temperatures in the low 80s falling into the mid 70s by the 4th quarter.
Clouds are on the increase Friday, but most of the daytime hours tomorrow are trending drier. Widespread rain moves in late tomorrow night and persists through the weekend. Light rain is possible for football games being played Friday night. Heavy rain this weekend may cause ponding on the roads, but the overall flooding risk is low. Rainfall forecasts have gone down considerably for the weekend, but up to one inch of rain is still expected through Monday.
A strong cold front ends our rainy pattern Monday and sets the stage for a Fall preview early next week! Highs remain in the 80s, but the lack of humidity will make for very comfortable weather! Overnight lows will also be a bit cool in the upper 50s.