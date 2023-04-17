One Bag Challenge happening in Limestone County

In honor of Earth Day, Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful (KALB) is encouraging residents to help clean up Limestone County through participation in its One Bag Challenge.
It is challenging all residents of Limestone County to go out and pick up at least one trash bag full of litter from roadsides, parks, and other areas within Limestone County.
KALB is offering $1,000 in cash prizes for picking up trash.
Your name will be entered into the drawing ONCE FOR EACH BAG OF TRASH PICKED UP.
- One $500 prize – Sponsored by Bank Independent
- One $250 prize
- One $100 prize
- Two $50 prizes
- Two $25 prizes
How to enter (Deadline is May 7, 2023 at midnight)
- Go out and pick up at least one full bag of litter from roadsides, public parks, along rivers, or other public lands.
- Bags must be at least 13 gallon size and filled.
- KALB will provide trash bags and lend litter grabbers, safety vests, and gloves if you need them.
- Take before and after photos of the area, cleanup activities, and the filled bags.
- Send photos, your contact information, location of cleanup, and how you disposed of the trash to:
- KALBCares@gmail.com
- Post on the Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Facebook page (contact info can be send via Messenger)