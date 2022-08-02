On the road with Grace Anello and StormTracker 31: Florence shelter trims adoption fees for 'Dogust'

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services celebrated Dogust 1st, the universally recognized birthday of all adopted animals, in a special way this year!
The shelter is offering dog adoptions for only $25 through Saturday. All adopters will go home with a full packet of new-owner giveaways and a pet that has been spayed/neutered and has up-to-date vaccinations.
The shelter has almost 100 dogs and more than 200 cats currently in its care and is eager to send some of these loving animals to kind and caring fur-ever homes.
WAAY 31 Meteorologist Grace Anello took StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, to speak with some of the devoted employees at the animal shelter. Each shelter-tech expressed that the center is being spread thin, both financially as well as with the space needed to properly house and care for these animals.
Shelter employee Terri Kerrigan said employees at the shelter have long conversations with potential future-owners and that despite the lesser adoption fee this week, the shelter remains committed to making sure that their animals reside in responsible and loving homes.
Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is so excited to be celebrating the universal birthday of all 96 of their canines and they hope you will partake in the fun by stopping by the shelter and bringing home a furry-friend of your own!
A list of all animals eligible for adoption can be found here.