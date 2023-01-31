On-and-off showers Tuesday, freezing rain expected overnight

This afternoon will stay fairly dry with the chance for passing drizzle, but there won't be much more than that. The cloud cover will stay with us, and by dinnertime, more rain will return to the forecast.
Tuesday's overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid-30s. That being said, some of our counties have the possibility to see freezing rain overnight as those showers mix with the colder air. Wayne, Lawrence and Giles counties in southern Tennessee are under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight, with the potential to see about a quarter of an inch of freezing rain overnight.
With roadways likely remaining above freezing, any impacts on travel should be minimal.
Wednesday brings another day of on-and-off showers with a high temperature in the mid-40s. Overnight Wednesday and all day Thursday, we will have the heaviest and most consistent rain we have seen all week.
The good news is, Friday and through the weekend, we will have plenty more sun in our forecast and mild temperatures in the mid-50s and low 60s.
TUESDAY: Cloudy, mostly dry afternoon. Rain this evening. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid-40s. Chance of rain: 60%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Rain continues. Light freezing rain in southern Tennessee and northwestern Alabama. Lows in the mid-30s. Chance of precipitation: 80%. Wind: N 10-15 MPH.