On-and-off showers and storms on Wednesday, feeling like summer by this weekend

On-and-off showers and storms remain in the forecast throughout the day Wednesday. As a result, high temperatures will be well below average and sit in the upper 70s. Today is the first day of astronomical summer, but we won't be feeling those summertime temperatures until this weekend.
Scattered rain will remain in our eastern counties overnight tonight and into first thing on Thursday morning. Some isolated storms are possible Thursday afternoon and into the early evening, but conditions are trending significantly drier than it was just days ago. High temperatures will sit in the upper 70s, yet again.
Friday features some lunchtime drizzle, but most of us will end up staying dry throughout the day. Highs will sit in the mid-80s. Saturday and Sunday will finally start to feel like summertime! Mostly sunny skies will sit overhead with highs in the low 90s. Storms will move in Sunday night and bring strong storms to the area for much of the day on Monday. This system is not currently severe but we are continuing to monitor it as we get closer to Sunday. Continue to check back in for details throughout the week and early weekend.
WEDNESDAY: More off and on storms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain: 50%. Wind: E/NE 10-15 MPH.
TONIGHT: Spotty showers and one or two storms. Lows in the mid-60s. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 5-10 MPH.