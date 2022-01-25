Omicron subvariant detected in 20 states so far, will likely reach Alabama

As the omicron variant rapidly spread across the country, there's been growing concern about an omicron subvariant.
It's also known as BA.2 and is now detected in 20 states so far. Alabama is not yet one of them.
Dr. Sharad Malavade with the Alabama Infectious Disease Center said the subvariant is a mutation stemming from the omicron variant.
Like previous variants, the omicron subvariant will likely spread to Alabama, but that doesn't mean it'll be as severe as the omicron variant.
"I wouldn't be surprised if it does come, but before long, you know, we may always have another variant come up and supersede it," said Malavade.
It's a pattern seen for years now. One variant emerges and mutates, then the new variant becomes the dominant strain.
The reason: "The more the number of people that get infected, the more the number of events in such re-arrangements in mutation," Malavade said.
Right now, it's unknown whether or not the omicron subvariant will be as severe as its original strain.
"It's similar, from what we know right now," said Malavade. "There are certain differences, and that's why it's being designated as a variant of interest in the UK at this time."
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said the emerging variant still raises some concern.
"Keep in mind, if you just have a lot more transmissible virus, then you’re still going to have people that have a less optimal outcome, because more people are infected," said Landers.
The omicron subvariant is the most dominant strain in Denmark. Malavade said the country's data doesn't suggest a difference in severity of the illness between the omicron subvariant and the omicron variant.
"There are some predictions that suggest about 40% of the U.S. population will have tested positive with the omicron variant by mid-February," said Malavade.
This means some Americans may have cross-protection against the omicron subvariant. In fact, there's a likelihood the omicron subvariant won't ever surge.
"The omicron BA.2 variant may actually just cause it to get a little longer wave of the omicron, the peak that we have," said Malavade.
Doctors are currently studying this emerging subvariant to learn more about its characteristics.
The ways to combat spreading the omicron subvariant are the same: Wash your hands, wear a mask and get vaccinated.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced testing of an omicron-specific vaccine. Pfizer said an omicron-specific vaccine dose could be ready by March.