Omicron case confirmed in West Alabama resident

Alabama has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant of the coronavirus, a development that was expected as the latest mutation spreads in the United States.
State Health Officer Scott Harris said officials had presumed the variant was already in Alabama since it had been confirmed in neighboring states.
On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Public Health announced a resident in the West Central Public Health Department had been confirmed as having the first case of the omicron variant of Covid-19 in Alabama.
According to ADPH, the resident developed mild symptoms in early December, sought testing and is not hospitalized. They did not report travel outside Alabama.
"We know this virus is highly infectious and moves quickly throughout the world," Harris said.
Harris said reports that omicron causes less severe illness are encouraging but cautioned that scientists are still learning about the new variant. He urged people to get vaccinated and to get a booster if they are eligible.
"We still have more to learn about omicron, but the most important thing we can do right now is to use the tools we have available to make it as hard as possible for this virus to spread," Harris said. "In addition to vaccination and boosters, we can slow the spread of this variant and all Covid-19 variants by using the tried-and-true prevention methods of wearing masks, staying home when sick and getting tested when appropriate."
Alabama in recent days has seen a slight uptick in cases and hospitalizations.
