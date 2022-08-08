Olivia Newton-John, singer and ‘Grease’ star, dead at 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John died Monday at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends, her husband John Easterling announced on Facebook.
The singer and actress perhaps best known for her starring role in “Grease” was 73. Her hit songs included "Physical," "Xanadu," and 'I Honestly Love You."
A cause of death was not included in the announcement.
More from her husband’s post:
We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.
Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org).
Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall.