Old Highway 431 reopens with new bridge in Madison County

Travelers on Old Highway 431 can now cross Flint River on its new, enhanced bridge.
The multimillion-dollar project isn't quite finished, but the roadway from Cove Park to just north of Cherry Tree Road officially reopened at 3 p.m. Monday, according to the Madison County Commission.
The road will remain a construction zone for a few more days and will need to be closed at some point in the next month for about four hours while crews complete permanent striping.
Otherwise, it's good to go for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers.
"Our office is extremely excited about this project to make travel safer in our community," said Commissioner Craig Hill, who represents District 3, where the bridge is located. "We began the project in May of 2020 while dealing with a pandemic and many shortages in materials. We are excited that the project was completed within the contract schedule. The new road offers a beautiful travel route across the Flint River and includes an access point for the sidewalk system connecting to Hays Nature Trail.”
The project replaced four single-lane bridges on Old Highway 431 with one bridge that has 12-foot travel lanes in each direction, a 4-foot bike lane along each side of the roadway and a 5-foot sidewalk along the west side of the roadway.
The four previous bridges had been deemed structurally and functionally deficient, primarily due to narrow roadways, a lack of safety features and inadequate load-carrying capabilities.